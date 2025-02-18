Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vuyk Engineering Debuts New SWATH SOV

Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam launches new SWATH SOV series. Image courtesy Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam
Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam launched its new Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) series.

A standout projects in the Vuyk Engineering portfolio is the Groenewind, the world's first DP2 twin-hulled SWATH SOV. Developed in collaboration with DEME, this vessel is designed to operate efficiently in high sea states, featuring a slender hull that minimizes fuel consumption, advanced DP2 technology for precise positioning, and a motion-compensated gangway for safe crew transfers. The Groenewind project exemplifies Vuyk Engineering's commitment to delivering high-quality, customized solutions from conceptual design to final delivery.

The new Vuyk SWATH SOV 40P and 60P are vessels engineered for optimal performance in rough sea conditions. Both designs share specifications, including a length of about 70 meters. These compact and efficient vessels are engineered for high workability in rough sea conditions, offering excellent motion behavior, low resistance in waves, and flexible mission equipment, for example, the Bring-to-Work system or a gangway tower system. Crucially, these vessels are specifically designed to maintain optimal performance while handling wave heights greater than 3.5 Hs, ensuring reliability and safety in the most demanding environments.

