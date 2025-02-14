Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Gets Permit for New York Offshore Wind Farm’s Grid Cables

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

New York's utility regulator on Thursday granted a unit of Norwegian energy firm Equinor permission to build and operate transmission facilities for the company's Empire Wind 1 offshore wind farm under construction off the state coast.

The transmission line for the project runs about 17.5 miles (28.2 kilometers) from the boundary of New York State waters to a point of interconnection in Brooklyn, the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) said in a release.

Empire Offshore Wind 1 is an 816-megawatt wind project that will produce enough renewable power for more than 388,000 homes.

The offshore wind farm is expected to be constructed by the end of 2026, and fully operational by the end of 2027, the NYPSC said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Noel John; Editing by David Gregorio)

