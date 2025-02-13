Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Forecasts Record Oil and Gas Investment Year

Equinor’s Troll A platform in the North Sea, off Norway (Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Elisabeth Sahl - Equinor)
Equinor’s Troll A platform in the North Sea, off Norway (Credit: Jan Arne Wold/Elisabeth Sahl - Equinor)

Norwegian oil and gas investments this year will exceed the record levels of 2024, driven by a flurry of development projects, a national statistics office (SSB) industry survey showed on Thursday.

The country's biggest business sector forecast investment of 253.8 billion crowns ($22.61 billion) in 2025, up from 251.2 billion crowns last year. The previous estimate for 2025, made in November, was for 252.6 billion crowns.

The increase in the 2025 estimate was driven by plans to invest more in producing fields, new developments and onshore facilities, SSB said, and was partly offset by lower expected spending on exploration.

One company alone, Vaar Energi, Eni's Norwegian subsidiary, said on Tuesday it expected to approve about eight new projects for development this year.

An initial estimate for 2026 investments, also released on Thursday, stood at 197 billion crowns.

The projection is set to be revised on a quarterly basis and could rise as new projects are added and cost estimates are updated.

($1 = 11.2261 Norwegian crowns)


(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Editing by Terje Solsvik, Gwladys Fouche and David Goodman)

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Bites Dust in North Sea
Well-Safe Protector jack-up vessel (Credit: Well-Safe Solutions)

Well-Safe Solutions Secures More Decom Jobs for Eni in...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market: Strong Growth, Volatility in Coming 5 Years

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market:

Current News

In 2025 AI Won’t Just be a Tool

In 2025 AI Won’t Just be a Too

Navigating the Stormy Seas of U.S. Offshore Wind

Navigating the Stormy Seas of

Japan’s First Megawatt-Scale Tidal Energy Turbine Hits Water

Japan’s First Megawatt-Scale T

Brava Energia Signs Supply Deal with Trafigura for Atlanta Oil

Brava Energia Signs Supply Dea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine