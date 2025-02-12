Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vantage to Explore Drilling Opportunities with Dorado Drillship

(Credit: Pelago Management)
(Credit: Pelago Management)

Offshore drilling contractor Vantage Drilling has entered into a marketing agreement with Eldorado Drilling for the seventh generation ultra-deepwater drillship Dorado.

Vantage Drilling will market the Dorado drillship for drilling opportunities in various locations in Africa, the Mediterranean, Asia and Australasia.

The Dorado is one of the last delivered seventh generation drillships - an advanced-capability drillship designed to operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.

“We are delighted to have entered into this agreement with Eldorado Drilling and we look forward to successfully placing the rig in operation.

“This new agreement further demonstrates the rig owners’ confidence in Vantage as a most reliable and trusted partner to market and operate their assets,” said Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage Drilling.

Drilling Industry News Activity North America Drillships Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Baker Hughes)

Baker Hughes Launches All-Electric Subsea Production...
© lazyllama / Adobe Stock

Halliburton Bags Major Drilling Contract with Petrobras...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market: Strong Growth, Volatility in Coming 5 Years

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market:

Current News

Exxon to Expand O&G Output in Guyana

Exxon to Expand O&G Output in

Vantage to Explore Drilling Opportunities with Dorado Drillship

Vantage to Explore Drilling Op

Floatel Firms Contract for Floatel Superior in North Sea

Floatel Firms Contract for Flo

Woodside and Trinidad Agree Commercial Terms for Calypso Gas Discoveries

Woodside and Trinidad Agree Co

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine