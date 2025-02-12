Vantage to Explore Drilling Opportunities with Dorado Drillship

Offshore drilling contractor Vantage Drilling has entered into a marketing agreement with Eldorado Drilling for the seventh generation ultra-deepwater drillship Dorado.

Vantage Drilling will market the Dorado drillship for drilling opportunities in various locations in Africa, the Mediterranean, Asia and Australasia.

The Dorado is one of the last delivered seventh generation drillships - an advanced-capability drillship designed to operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.

“We are delighted to have entered into this agreement with Eldorado Drilling and we look forward to successfully placing the rig in operation.

“This new agreement further demonstrates the rig owners’ confidence in Vantage as a most reliable and trusted partner to market and operate their assets,” said Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage Drilling.