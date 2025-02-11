Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Solutions Secures Work at BalWin1 Offshore Wind Grid Link System

(Credit: Aker Solutions)
(Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Dragados Offshore to deliver the steel substructure for the 2 GW HVDC converter station for the BalWin1 offshore wind grid connection system in Germany, being developed by transmission system operator (TSO) Amprion Offshore.

The contract, valued between $133 million and $123 million, also includes an option for the BalWin 2 steel substructure.

Each of the BalWin 1 and BalWin 2 grid connection systems consist of a 2 GW HVDC offshore and onshore substation for the transmission of renewable electrical energy.

Fabrication of the HVDC substructures will be executed by Aker Solutions’ yard in Norway. At its peak, the project will employ over 500 people. 

For Aker Solutions, the scope involves procurement, method engineering and construction of the offshore HVDC converter platform substructures.

Preparation for procurement and method engineering will begin immediately, while construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with deliveries in 2028 and 2029.

Amprion Offshore is TSO responsible for these systems. With a total transmission capacity of 4 GW, the Balwin 1 and 2 projects can supply enough electricity to power a major city like Berlin.

"We are proud that Dragados Offshore has selected Aker Solutions as the contractor for the BalWin 1 steel substructure.

“We have over decades developed substantial expertise and track record for delivering predictable execution of demanding projects. The new contract is aligned with our strategy to grow our activities within renewables and low-carbon projects," said Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President for Aker Solutions’ New Build segment.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Grid Offshore Wind HVDC

Related Offshore News

Tow Assist builds on the K-Pos DP system, enabling unpowered floating structures to become DP-enabled during complex towing operations (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime Unveils Range of T&I Solutions for...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lands Another Offshore Wind Job in UK

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market: Strong Growth, Volatility in Coming 5 Years

SOV/CSOV Shipbuilding Market:

Current News

US Oil Output Projection Raised for 2025, says EIA

US Oil Output Projection Raise

Guyana Set to Terminate CGX and Frontera's License for Corentyne Offshore Block

Guyana Set to Terminate CGX an

RenewableUK Outlines End-Of-Life Policy Tips for UK Offshore Wind

RenewableUK Outlines End-Of-Li

Kystdesign Books Its Largest ROV and Subsea Equipment Order to Date

Kystdesign Books Its Largest R

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine