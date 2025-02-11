Aker Solutions Secures Work at BalWin1 Offshore Wind Grid Link System

Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Dragados Offshore to deliver the steel substructure for the 2 GW HVDC converter station for the BalWin1 offshore wind grid connection system in Germany, being developed by transmission system operator (TSO) Amprion Offshore.

The contract, valued between $133 million and $123 million, also includes an option for the BalWin 2 steel substructure.

Each of the BalWin 1 and BalWin 2 grid connection systems consist of a 2 GW HVDC offshore and onshore substation for the transmission of renewable electrical energy.

Fabrication of the HVDC substructures will be executed by Aker Solutions’ yard in Norway. At its peak, the project will employ over 500 people.

For Aker Solutions, the scope involves procurement, method engineering and construction of the offshore HVDC converter platform substructures.

Preparation for procurement and method engineering will begin immediately, while construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with deliveries in 2028 and 2029.

Amprion Offshore is TSO responsible for these systems. With a total transmission capacity of 4 GW, the Balwin 1 and 2 projects can supply enough electricity to power a major city like Berlin.

"We are proud that Dragados Offshore has selected Aker Solutions as the contractor for the BalWin 1 steel substructure.

“We have over decades developed substantial expertise and track record for delivering predictable execution of demanding projects. The new contract is aligned with our strategy to grow our activities within renewables and low-carbon projects," said Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President for Aker Solutions’ New Build segment.