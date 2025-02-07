Lithuanian Port Goes Forward with Quay Reconstruction for Offshore Wind

Klaipėda Port Authority in Lithuania has signed an agreement for the infrastructure buildout for the offshore wind energy projects, starting with the reconstruction of quays on Smeltė peninsula, which will ensure assembly, handling and transportation of offshore wind turbines.

The successful tenderer UAB Tilsta has been tasked with reconstructing the quays at the former International Ferry Port under the $37.9 million contract.

As the reconstructed quays will be used for assembly, handling, storage and transportation of wind turbines, the work site will be designed for high loads (40 t/m2).

In total, around 453 m of quays will be reconstructed on Smeltė peninsula. The contractor has also been tasked with carrying out dredging works in the quays to a depth of 12 metres. The current depth is 10 metres.

The reconstruction of quays is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Further away from the quays, the depth of 12 meters has already been reached.

To support the offshore wind infrastructure development in the country, Klaipėda State Seaport Authority and Klaipėda Stevedoring Company KLASCO signed the investment agreement in May 2022.

The screening procedures for the environmental impact assessment of the potential project were finalized in November 2024. The Environmental Protection Agency has decided that these operations do not need the environmental impact assessment.

The technical design for the reconstruction of parts of quays No 149, 150, 151 was prepared by UAB Hidrosfera.

“The signing of the quays reconstruction contract signals the readiness of Klaipėda Port to take an active part in the development of the offshore wind energy.

“The reconstruction of quays is not only the infrastructure upgrade, but also a contribution of Klaipėda Port to the new generation energy projects. We are laying the foundations that will allow for offshore wind energy to become a significant part of the country’s energy sector,” said Algis Latakas, CEO of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.