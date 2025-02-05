deugro Strengthens U.S. Presence with New Houston Office

Freight forwarding and project logistics solutions provider deugro has opened a new satellite office in Houston as part of its growth strategy in the United States.

The satellite office represents a significant milestone in deugro's growth ambitions in the U.S. and underscores the company’s commitment to providing client-centric logistics services.

According to the company, the decision to establish a secondary office in the greater Houston area was influenced by the optimistic outlook for the U.S. economy.

“Our new office is a testament to our growth and our commitment to providing the best-possible environment for our team. We believe this move will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also foster a more collaborative and innovative culture,” said Ryan Blewett, Branch Manager, Houston, for deugro USA.