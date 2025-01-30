Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DeepOcean Lines Up Subsea Survey Work for Polish Offshore Wind Farms

Superior SROV (Credit: DeepOcean)
Superior SROV (Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a subsea survey contract on the Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind developments in Poland which are jointly developed by Equinor and Polenergia.

Under the contract, DeepOcean will conduct geophysical seabed surveys of the export and inter-array cable seabed corridors, utilizing a dedicated survey remotely operated vehicle (SROV).

The work scope also includes surveys to map the seabed for potential unexploded ordnances (UXO). Polish company MEWO will serve as a subcontractor to DeepOcean for the UXO scope, using the vessel Amber Cecilia.

The survey campaigns will be executed during early 2025.

DeepOcean’s flagship survey vessel, Edda Flora, will be mobilized for the main scope, as well as the Superior SROV.

The Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind developments are a joint venture (JV) between Equinor and Polenergia, and will have a total combined capacity of 1.44 GW enough to power more than two million households.

“A dedicated survey ROV will have significant efficiency gains when compared with the alternative of using slower work class ROVs configured with a survey sensor payload. We look forward to supporting Equinor and Polenergia on these important offshore wind projects,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

