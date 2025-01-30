Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Lands Another Offshore Wind Job in UK

(Credit: TGS)
Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured another offshore wind site characterization contract on the U.K. continental shelf, the second since the beginning of 2025.

The contract has a total duration of approximately 30 days and the Ramform Vanguard will mobilize for the project in the second quarter of 2025.

Earlier in January, TGS said it was awarded a wind characterization contract offshore U.K. for a repeat customer, without revealing additional details, other than that the work is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

"We are very pleased to secure more offshore wind site characterization contracts. Our geophysical approach for mapping the shallow subsurface layers with an ultra-high resolution 3D streamer is significantly more efficient than conventional site survey solutions. Energy companies value the shorter lead time we can offer to access high-quality data,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

