Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Orsted, PGE Greenlight Poland Offshore Wind Farm

Copyright Dennis/AdobeStock
Copyright Dennis/AdobeStock

Poland's PGE and Denmark's Orsted have taken the final decision to build Baltica 2, a 1.5-gigawatt offshore wind farm on Poland's Northwestern coast, the companies said on Wednesday.

Both companies will own 50% of the farm which is expected to be fully commissioned in 2027, a joint statement read.

"All major component and vessel contracts for Baltica 2 have been signed," the statement said, adding that most of the project's capital expenditure was locked in.

Orsted and Poland's largest power group, state-controlled PGE, in 2021 decided to develop two offshore wind farms totalling 2.5 Gigawatts.
PGE has said it expects power from Baltic Sea wind farms to account for 40% of its electricity generation in 2040.

(Reuters)

Technology Offshore Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Poland

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Tidal Transit)

Tidal Transit Finds Asian Partners to Build OW Support...
Source: Liebherr

Slewing Bearing Technology Helps Reduce Emissions

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Approval Granted for Blue Ammonia FPSO

Approval Granted for Blue Ammo

Orsted, PGE Greenlight Poland Offshore Wind Farm

Orsted, PGE Greenlight Poland

US Upstream Oil and Gas Deals Reach $105B Last Year

US Upstream Oil and Gas Deals

Japan Adjusts Rules for Offshore Wind Auction Rounds

Japan Adjusts Rules for Offsho

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine