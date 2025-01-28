Dana Petroleum Keeps Imrandd for UK Assets’ Integrity Services

Industrial data and engineering consultancy Imrandd has secured the renewal of its longstanding contract with Dana Petroleum, extending its engagement for an additional two years to 2027.

The extension ensures the continued delivery of critical integrity services for Dana's UK operations. The seven-figure contract comprises a range of key services, including integrity management, risk-based inspection (RBI) services, and advanced data analytics.

These services will support the operations of the Triton FPSO, Dana Petroleum’s floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which produces oil and gas from multiple fields in the North Sea.

The Triton FPSO manages the output from several fields, including Evelyn, Bittern, Guillemot West and Guillemot Northwest, Gannet E, Clapham, Pict and Saxon fields.

Imrandd has been a partner of Dana Petroleum since winning the initial contract in 2016. The latest contract renewal not only secures work for 14 engineers but also leverages Imrandd’s advanced technologies to further enhance data analytics and drive performance improvements on the Triton FPSO.

The company’s technology portfolio includes its event-driven propriety software ALERT, which monitors for corrosion threats allowing organizations to act before damage occurs, analyzing integrity data in near real-time to reduce inspection time and costs for asset owners.

“This renewal is a testament to the confidence Dana places in Imrandd’s ability to deliver innovative, results-driven integrity solutions. Our commitment remains focused on delivering an unbiased and differentiated service, which sets us apart in the industry,” said Innes Auchterlonie, CEO of Imrandd.

