Tekmar Scoops $6.2M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Contract

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group has secured a contract to supply its cable protection system for U.K. offshore wind farm, worth around $6.2 million.

The contract is for the design and supply of Tekmar's flagship Generation 10 cable protection system (CPS) and associated ancillaries, including cable hang-off clamps.

The project for the client, whose name was not disclosed, will begin immediately, with delivery scheduled for completion in 2025.

"We are delighted to be partnering with this client for the first time on a project of this size as part of their Engineering Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) scope of supply.

2Tekmar has been selected because of our integrated offering, including our early-stage engineering support, our customer focus and our track record which is unrivalled in the industry.

“We will design and deliver next generation protection solutions to this landmark project in the UK, this is testament to the differentiated value that Tekmar brings to protecting offshore assets,” said Richard Turner, CEO, Tekmar Group.

