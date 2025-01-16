Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Allseas to Electrify Launch and Recovery Systems

Source: Allseas
Source: Allseas

Allseas has commissioned MacArtney to replace existing hydraulic launch and recovery systems (LARS) with the all-electric eLARS on three vessels.

The scope comprises three over-the-side 150 kN all-electric A-frames, including docking head and AHC winch, for a new fleet of electric remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) used in survey and construction tasks to water depths of 4-6 kilometers.

One system is planned to be mobilized on Pioneering Spirit, the largest, most versatile offshore construction vessel in the world; others are planned to be mobilized on the dynamically positioned pipelay vessels Solitaire and Lorelay.

MacArtney says the eLARS offers a low environmental impact, real-time diagnostics, high efficiency, automated launch and recovery and intelligent, upgradable control systems. Its streamlined design optimizes deck space and supports green practices by eliminating pressurized oil contamination over water.

The eLARS solution incorporates high redundancy and intelligent self-assessment for preventive maintenance, reducing costs by up to 50% compared to hydraulic systems. Operable from shore, it requires fewer crew on board and reduces crew exchange expenses. Along with online troubleshooting, these features ensure continuous operation, less downtime, and optimized resource use, improving planning and scheduling.

Additionally, OPEX is lowered thanks to cost-efficient spares with minimal lead times, minimal customization, simplified installation, and quicker turnaround times due to standardized components.


