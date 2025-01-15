Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS Secures 4D Streamer Campaign Offshore Norway

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured four 4D streamer contract acquisition projects, three of which are in the North Sea and one in the Barents Sea.

The 4D campaign in the North Sea is scheduled to begin in early second quarter of 2025 with back-to-back scheduling and a total duration of approximately 130 days.

The contract in the Barents Sea is set to start in late May with a total duration of approximately 50 days, according to TGS.

"We are very pleased to secure a series of 4D streamer contracts offshore Norway for the 2025 summer season.

“Our GeoStreamer technology combined with the Ramform acquisition platform ensures efficient delivery of high-quality data. We are experiencing higher demand for contract work on the Norwegian Continental shelf this year, compared to last.

“When including our multi-client programs, we will have three streamer vessels working on the Norwegian continental shelf this summer,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Barents Sea Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

© bizoo_n / Adobe Stock

Norway Offers 53 Oil and Gas Licenses to 20 Firms
Orient Adventurer (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Adds High-Spec Subsea Vessel to Its Fleet

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Aker Solutions and Siemens Cleared for HVDC Work at UK Offshore Wind Farms

Aker Solutions and Siemens Cle

EMGS Lines Up New CSEM Survey Offshore India

EMGS Lines Up New CSEM Survey

NextGeo Buys Another Geophysical Survey Vessel

NextGeo Buys Another Geophysic

OTE Corp Signs $3.5M Deal for OTEC Installation at US Army Base

OTE Corp Signs $3.5M Deal for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine