Feurtado named Manager – Marine Systems at TDI Brooks Int'l

Frank Feurtado (c) TDI Brooks
Frank Feurtado (c) TDI Brooks

TDI Brooks announced the appointment of Frank Feurtado as Manager – Marine Systems.

With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in the international maritime industry, Frank initially served as a Marine Electronics Technician before climbing the ranks to become a Captain. Since 2000, he has led marine operations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, significantly contributing to the development and success of Offshore Oil & Gas divisions for two of the world’s leading Shipmanagement companies.

In his new capacity at TDI Brooks, Frank will oversee the management, optimization, and enhancement of marine systems, focusing on operational excellence and the integration of cutting-edge technology. “Frank’s vast experience and leadership in diverse maritime environments perfectly align with our strategic vision for marine services,” said Jim Brooks, CEO of TDI Brooks International, Inc.

