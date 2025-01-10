Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BOEM Boosts Monetary Penalties for Oil & Gas firms

(c) xmentoys / Adobestock
(c) xmentoys / Adobestock

Today, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced a final rule that implements the 2025 inflation adjustments for the maximum daily civil monetary penalties contained in BOEM regulations in accordance with Federal law.

The Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act (FCPIAA Improvements Act) of 2015 requires Federal agencies to adjust the level of civil monetary penalties for inflation annually. These adjustments are intended to maintain the deterrent effect of civil penalties and to further the policy goals of the underlying statutes.

Under the FCPIAA Improvements Act, this rule adjusts the maximum civil monetary penalties per day per violation to $55,764 for violations under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and $59,114 for violations under the Oil Pollution Act.

The final rule is available via the Federal Register. The adjusted penalty levels will take effect immediately upon publication of this rule.

Legal Offshore Government Update Offshore Energy Coastal/Inland Drilling Industry News Activity Government & Regulations

Related Offshore News

Orient Adventurer (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Adds High-Spec Subsea Vessel to Its Fleet
(c) Adobestock / Photocreo Bednarek

BOEM Advances Offshore Wind Leasing in Guam

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind Report: What You’ll Find Inside

Floating Offshore Wind Report:

Current News

BOEM Boosts Monetary Penalties for Oil & Gas firms

BOEM Boosts Monetary Penalties

Portugal Selects Four Offshore Wind Farm Sites Ahead of Auction

Portugal Selects Four Offshore

Technical Issue Shuts Down BP’s Caspian Sea Gas Platform

Technical Issue Shuts Down BP’

Kazakhstan Orders Kashagan Oil Field Operator to Pay $6.6M Fine

Kazakhstan Orders Kashagan Oil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine