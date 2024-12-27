Vestas Lands First 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order in Asia Pacific

Vestas has received a 315 MW turbine supply order for the Oga Katagami Akita offshore wind project in Akita Prefecture in Japan.

The project is being developed by Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy, a consortium consisting of JERA, Electric Power Development (J-POWER), Tohoku Electric Power (Tohoku EPCO), and ITOCHU Corp.

The order includes 21 V236-15.0 MW turbines as well as a long-term service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

This marks Vestas’ first firm order for its V236-15.0 MW turbine in the Asia Pacific region, as well as the company’s first firm order for a project to be developed under the Japanese government's offshore wind auctions based on the Renewable Energy Sea Area Utilization Act.

"We are honored to partner with JERA, J-POWER, Tohoku EPCO, and ITOCHU on this landmark project for Asia Pacific’s offshore wind industry and provide them with our flagship offshore wind technology. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and building the long-term future of the offshore wind market in the Asia Pacific region,” said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

The project site is located off the coast of Oga city, Katagami city, and Akita city in Akita prefecture.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026, while commissioning is planned in 2027. The wind farm is scheduled to begin operations in June 2028.