Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NKT Secures Two High-Voltage Cable Projects for TenneT’s 2GW Program

(Credit: NKT)
(Credit: NKT)

The Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT has selected Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT to provide onshore and offshore high-voltage cable systems for two projects in Germany as part of its 2 GW grid infrastructure program.

Under the existing multi-year framework agreement with TenneT. NKT will provide 525 kV XLPE high-voltage direct current (HVDC) onshore and offshore power cable systems for two projects – LanWin7 and NordOstLink.

The contracts are expected to be called off in 2026-27 and will have a combined value of approximately $1.03 billion, which includes cable design, engineering, production as well as on- and offshore installation.

The LanWin7 system is one of the offshore grid connection systems planned to connect to the multi-terminal hub in the area of Pöschendorf, Schleswig-Holstein.

This so-called NordHub will integrate multiple direct current (DC) and AC connections, facilitating the efficient transport of wind power from the North Sea to the onshore grid.

The NordOstLink (partial) project involves laying additional cables to enhance the capacity and flexibility of the grid.

Commissioning of the projects is expected in 2033-34.

“We are thrilled to once again be selected as a key partner for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW Program. This confirms our strong partnership and NKT’s leading position in the high-voltage DC power cable market.

“We look forward to applying our advanced power cable technology to these two additional projects in Germany, which will enable the energy transition in Europe by facilitating the efficient transport of wind power from the North Sea to the onshore grid,” said Claes Westerlind, President and CEO at NKT.

With the LanWin7 and NordOstLink projects, a total of five projects have been awarded to NKT under the framework agreement, which runs until 2028 with possible extension until 2031.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Grid Offshore Wind HVDC

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Delmar Signs Up Lankhorst for Culzean Floating Wind’s...
© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Prysmian Signs $735M Offshore Wind Connections Deal with...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive V

Current News

France Picks Ocean Winds for 250MW Floating Wind Farm in Mediterranean

France Picks Ocean Winds for 2

Vestas Lands First 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order in Asia Pacific

Vestas Lands First 15MW Offsho

EDF, Maple Power to Develop 250MW Floating Wind Farm in France

EDF, Maple Power to Develop 25

Shell Shuts Down Oil Processing Unit in Singapore Due to Suspected Leak

Shell Shuts Down Oil Processin

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine