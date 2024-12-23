Equinor’s 10% Stake Acquisition in Ørsted Now Completed

Equinor has completed the acquisition of additional 0.2% in Ørsted, increasing its share to 10% and cementing its position as the second largest shareholder in the company.

The transaction makes Equinor the second largest shareholder in Ørsted after the Danish State, which holds a controlling stake.

Following approvals under applicable Foreign Direct Investment regulations, Equinor has acquired an additional 0.2% shareholding (corresponding to 840,764 shares) in the company, after the acquisition of 9.8% closed in October 2024.

The total value of the transaction is $2.3 billion.