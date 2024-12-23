China’s CNOOC Brings Bohai Sea Oil Field On Stream

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production at Suizhong 36-2 oilfield 36-2 block development project in Bohai Sea.

The main production facility is a new unmanned wellhead platform. A total of 21 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 16 production wells and five water-injection wells, CNOOC said.

The project, located in Liaodong Bay in Bohai Sea, is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 9,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026.

The project relies on the facilities of the adjacent producing projects to process and transport the crude.

“Standardized engineering and construction was applied to the project, to effectively reduce the offshore construction workload, thus controlling the overall investment and ensuring the project's return,” CNOOC said in a statement.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.