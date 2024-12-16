Noble Corp. Taps Kongsberg Digital Simulator Tech

Houston-based Noble Corporation contracted with Kongsberg Digital for the delivery of navigation, engine and dynamic positioning (DP) simulators based on Kongsberg Maritime’s K-Pos DP system. The simulators will be tailored and integrated with Kongsberg Maritime’s Riser Monitoring System (RMS) and electronic Well Specific Operating Guidelines (eW-SOG) to meet Noble’s training needs.

Noble will be the first company globally to implement such an advanced DP drilling training solution for in-house Nautical Institute-accredited training. This innovative training installation is designed to enhance operational competencies, increase safety awareness, and promote effective team collaboration.

“Investing in Kongsberg’s simulators is a testament to our dedication to our offshore workforce and an integral part of our safety and training programs," said Brian Herbert, Marine Training Simulation Supervisor at Noble. "This new immersive training environment will not only enhance the skills and preparedness of our crew and operators but also reinforces Noble’s aim to be First Choice for Employees, Customers and Investors. By demonstrating our commitment to empowering and safe-guarding our people, we work to attract top talent and set new industry standards for operational excellence.”

Patrick Ewbank, Head of Learning and Development at Noble, added, "Noble Corporation pioneered full-scale integrated team exercises for offshore drilling crews since 2013. Recognizing that technical prowess alone is insufficient in our dynamic offshore environments, we seamlessly blend technical expertise with Crew Resource Management. This investment provides a realistic platform for crews to tackle challenges on their actual equipment, fostering teamwork and operational excellence across the drilling, technical and marine teams.”