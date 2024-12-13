Australian Operator Retains EnerMech’s Crane Maintenance Services

EnerMech has secured a multi-million-dollar contract renewal to deliver its crane maintenance and integrity services across six assets for an operator in North West Australia.

Having supported the E&P organization since 2019, EnerMech’s team will continue on work across several Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as a fixed offshore platform located off the coast of Western Australia.

The scope of work includes planning and resourcing of all offshore campaigns and crane maintenance services across 13 cranes. EnerMech will also carry out late life asset support including inspection and integrity engineering services. A total of 12 personnel will be dedicated to the project delivery in the region.

As part of the maintenance scope EnerMech will ensure all cranes are operational and uptime is maximized, through regular maintenance and inspection. The company will also report and identify continuous improvement opportunities, leveraging its extensive global expertise in cranes and lifting equipment knowledge and engineering services.

“EnerMech has a proven track record of managing complex and safety critical assets and we’re thrilled that our client continues to see the value we can bring to their operations. As assets continue to age, robust inspection and maintenance strategies are essential to extending the life of equipment, increasing safety and maximizing operational time,” said Tony McAnulty, Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand.