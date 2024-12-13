Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Iberdrola Sells Share of Windanker Offshore Wind Farm to Kansai

Ignacio Galán, Iberdrola's president (Credit: Iberdrola)

Japan’s Kansai Electric Power has signed  a share purchase agreement with Iberdrola to take part of 315 MW Windanker offshore wind project, being built in the German Baltic Sea.

The Japanese electric company will co-invest in the asset through its subsidiary Windanker Investco, reaching a 49% stake, while Iberdrola will retain control with the remaining 51%.

Iberdrola will control and manage the assets, providing construction, operation, maintenance, and other corporate services.

The Windanker wind farm will feature 21 wind turbines with a unit power of 15 MW and has already sold 100% of its production through long-term contracts.

The offshore wind farm will be operational in the last quarter of 2026.

"This operation will allow us to accelerate our growth in offshore wind with a strategic partner like Kansai. The Windanker wind farm, whose energy is already sold to industrial customers on a long-term basis, demonstrates the potential of renewables to promote the industrialization of Europe with indigenous, clean, and competitive energy," said Iberdrola's president, Ignacio Galán.

