FORCE Technology, AOS Team Up for Subsea Inspection Services in Australia

FORCE Technology and Asia Offshore Solutions (AOS) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to improve access to structural monitoring, advanced subsea inspection and cathodic protection services to the Australian offshore industry.

As part of the partnership, AOS will offer FORCE Technology's pipeline integrity management services, including Advanced Non-Destructive Testing (ANDT) solutions.

These services provide comprehensive, high-resolution insights into the integrity of critical subsea assets, enabling operators to identify and address structural vulnerabilities before they escalate into costly failures and potential environmental disasters.

The agreement, signed November 2024, also covers FORCE Technology's FiGS (Field Gradient Sensor) technology, with AOS gearing up to offer cathodic protection monitoring services based on this solution.

FiGS is a state-of-the-art non-contact survey tool that provides precise assessments of subsea structure cathodic protection health, enabling early detection of corrosion and advising on repairs or replacement.

“By introducing this technology, we can overcome issues that previously relied on older, slower methods, enabling our clients to reduce survey time while achieving superior data accuracy and insights. This partnership will empower our clients to tackle regional challenges more efficiently, ultimately enhancing project outcomes and overall asset integrity,” said Thomas Saetre, AOS Offshore Business Development Manager.

“Partnerships like the one we’ve formed with AOS are essential for expanding our reach by being present in the region and delivering exceptional service to local markets.

“By collaborating with a trusted, expert partner, we can provide advanced inspection solutions tailored to the specific needs of customers in Australia and the surrounding region,” added Jarle Zetterstrøm, Sales Manager, Integrity Management & Monitoring at FORCE Technology.