Equinor Drills Dry Well in Norwegian Sea

The wildcat well in the Løvmeis prospect in the Norwegian Sea, drilled by Equinor, Orlen Upstream and Petrolia Noco, has been proven dry.

Wildcat well 6608/10-R-2 H is located in production license 1013, where Equinor is the operator with 40% stake, and Orlen Upstream and Petrolia Noco are partners, with 40% and 20% working interest respectively.

The well, which was drilled by the Transocean Encourage rig about 15 kilometers northeast of the Norne field, is the first in production license 1013, which was awarded in the Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) in 2018.

Transocean Encourage is a CAT D semi-submersible rig, owned and operated by Transocean.

The 2016-built offshore drilling unit is a 6th generation fully winterized, harsh environment semisubmersible rig with automated drilling control specially designed for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The well, proven to be dry, has been permanently plugged and abandoned.