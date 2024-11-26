Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Oil Focused on Economics, not 'Drill, Baby, Drill' - Exxon Mobil Exec

Copyright phjacky65/AdobeStock
Copyright phjacky65/AdobeStock

U.S. oil and gas producers are unlikely to radically increase production under president-elect Donald Trump as companies remain focused on capital discipline, a senior executive at Exxon Mobil said.

"We're not going to see anybody in 'drill, baby, drill' mode," Liam Mallon, head of Exxon's upstream division, told the Energy Intelligence Forum conference in London.

"A radical change (in production) is unlikely because the vast majority, if not everybody, is focused on the economics of what they're doing," he said. "Maintaining the discipline, driving the quality, driving the information, will naturally limit that growth rate."

Relaxing of the land permitting processing could provide a short-term boost to production, he added.

Trump pledged during the election campaign to boost domestic oil and natural gas output. Reuters reported on Monday that his transition team is putting together a wide-ranging energy package to roll out within days of his taking office.

The U.S. is already the world's top oil producer following a surge in shale oil production, pumping over 13 million barrels per day earlier this year.

(Reuters)

The West Hercules platform oil rig moored off the coast of Newfoundland, with the supply vessel Atlantic Kingfisher is offloading supplies onto the rig. Copyright Dolores Harvey/AdobeStock

Vessels Government Update Offshore Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Production Politics Offshore Oil & gas

Related Offshore News

Copyright Christophe/AdobeStock

Uncertainty Surrounds Guyana Gas Development

Cadeler’s WTIV Newbuild Arrives to Rotterdam Ahead of...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Brava Energia Awards $200M Equipment Supply Contracts for Brazil Offshore Fields

Brava Energia Awards $200M Equ

ABL to Oversee Offshore Installation Works for Iberdrola’s German OW Farm

ABL to Oversee Offshore Instal

Glamox to Illuminate North Sea Oil and Gas Platforms

Glamox to Illuminate North Sea

TotalEnergies Grows Its Orange Basin Appetite

TotalEnergies Grows Its Orange

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine