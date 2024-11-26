Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shearwater Geoservices Lands 3D Seismic Job Off India

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for a large 3D seismic survey off the east coast of India.

The high-capacity Oceanic Sirius vessel will carry out the survey, covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kiilometers.

The survey is expected to take approximately four months, starting in early 2025.

“Our expertise in 3D seismic acquisition, combined with our track-record of 8 consecutive seasons of India operations, ensures that we are well positioned to deliver data in line with our clients exploration needs, while maintaining sustainable margins,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

