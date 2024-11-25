Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Wind RoRo Vessel Rotra Futura Launched

Rotra Future is launched. Image courtesy Concordia Damen
Rotra Future is launched at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard. Image courtesy Concordia Damen
A key consideration in planning for the future of offshore wind is designing and delivering the maritime assets that are 'future-proof', able to scale with the growing size of offshore wind pieces and components.

A collaboration between Concordia Damen, Amasus, deugro Danmark, Siemens Gamesa, and DEKC Maritime aims to do exactly that, in the development and construction of two new and advanced Offshore Wind RoRo vessels: Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon. 

These vessels, of which the first one launched yesterday at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard, are designed for the transport of large [and ever growing] wind turbine components. Rotra Futura is expected to be delivered to Amasus in 2025.

The design of the Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon builds on the previous vessels in the Rotra concept, the Rotra Mare and Rotra Vente, which were also developed by Concordia Damen, and have been successfully operating since 2016.

The new vessels are equipped for the latest generation of wind turbine components, which are becoming larger and heavier. Thanks to the unique RO/RO system and an innovative ramp, these vessels can safely and efficiently transport larger loads. Additionally, the three Liebherr cranes and the special ramp system enable turbine blades to be stowed in three tiers, providing greater flexibility in loading methods and cargo configurations.

With dimensions of 167.6 x 26 meters, and the wheelhouse and accommodation strategically located at the front of the ship, the new Rotra design maximizes cargo capacity while ensuring optimal loading without obstructing visibility. These vessels are specifically designed to meet the increasing demand for larger and more powerful offshore wind turbines.

