TGS Secures OBN Survey in Europe

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.

The company's node-on-a-rope crew is scheduled to begin acquisition early April 2025.

The contract has a duration of approximately 35 days, TGS said, without revealing any additional details.

"We are very pleased to secure this contract from a repeat customer. Our node-on-a-rope crew ensures efficient acquisition of high quality data over a well-established producing field.

“The data is used to optimize resource extraction from the field, and the contract contributes to our ongoing efforts to lead the way in acquiring and delivering high-quality data,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

