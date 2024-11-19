New Joint Industry Project Sets Sights of Nature Friendly Offshore Wind Farms

Specialist offshore wind engineering consultancy Wood Thilsted has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with multiple industry and research institutions to jointly advance nature inclusivity in offshore wind farm designs.

The joint industry project (JIP) aims to redefine what it means to create offshore wind farms that positively impact natural ecosystems throughout their lifecycle.

The JIP will explore nature inclusivity at every phase of wind farm development, from initial planning and construction to decommissioning, considering the full scope of a wind farm – from offshore turbines to onshore substations.

By integrating innovative environmental design and operational practices, the project seeks to make positive contributions to biodiversity, supporting marine and coastal ecosystems throughout a project’s lifespan.

Leading players from across the offshore wind value chain and engineering have expressed interest in joining the JIP as founding members, including Arup, COWI and NIRAS, among others, who are currently advancing through internal approval processes.

“As well as the race to net zero, there’s an equally pressing need for nature recovery and ecosystem restoration. It’s no longer enough to merely minimize harm, we must move towards creating measurable, positive impacts on biodiversity and natural systems. This project is a crucial step toward integrating regenerative principles into offshore wind farm design,” said Danny Bonnett, Wood Thilsted’s Director of Sustainability and Chair of the JIP.

While the JIP does not aim to establish a Marine Net Gain metric – other organizations and initiatives are working on metrics specific to individual countries – it will keep up to date on related developments and welcomes additional industry participants.

Broader collaboration will enhance the impact and innovation potential of this pioneering project, Wood Thilsted said.

“The strength of this initiative lies in collective insight and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Tackling the twin challenges of climate and nature loss is a generational challenge that demands a globally coordinated response,” concluded Bonnett.