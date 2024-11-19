StreamTec to Work on Hydrogen Transmission Infrastructure in Baltic Sea

Gasgrid, the Finnish gas TSO, has selected StreamTec Solutions as its owners engineering partner to support development of hydrogen transmission infrastructure projects in the Baltic Sea.

These hydrogen transmission infrastructure projects are designed to strengthen energy self-sufficiency and to promote the creation of hydrogen economy investments in Finland.

The framework contract award for StreamTec is for a minimum of four years with options to extend by an additional four years.

The contract is will focus around two main projects, including the Baltic Sea Hydrogen Collector (BHC), which is exploring the possibilities to build an extensive offshore hydrogen pipeline infrastructure connecting Finland, Sweden and Central Europe to enable the production of clean and sustainable hydrogen to meet Europe’s needs.

The second project is the Nordic Baltic Hydrogen Corridor (NBHC), which aims to develop a hydrogen infrastructure from Finland to Germany through Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland by 2030.

“The hydrogen economy will improve security of supply and safety in the Baltic Sea region and Europe as a whole, bring much-needed flexibility to the energy system and create new investments and jobs,” said Esa Hallivuori Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Projects Gasgrid.

“We are delighted to be entrusted by Gasgrid to support the development of these prestigious and ambitious infrastructure projects. This partnership highlights our expertise in delivering innovative projects in the field of hydrogen and offshore construction,” added Georg Nowack, Project Manager from STS.