Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon Expects First LNG From Mozambique Project in 2030

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Exxon Mobil is expecting the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) output from its project in Mozambique in 2030, a company executive said on Thursday.

Exxon along with partners including Eni and China's CNPC are developing an LNG project in northern Mozambique, with the U.S. energy giant leading the construction and operation of the onshore liquefaction and related facilities.

"We will most likely next year start some early works in (the) Afungi (site) to get things going, keep it on track and allowing us to get first LNG (production) in 2030," Frank Kretschmer, general manager at the company's Mozambique unit, told delegates at an energy conference in Cape Town.

The company said on Wednesday that it now expected a final investment decision for its Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique in early 2026. The cost of the project is estimated at about $30 billion.


(Reuters - Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

LNG Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

DeepSea Mira drilling rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

TotalEnergies Grows Stake in Two Blocks Offshore Namibia
(Credit: BW Energy)

BW Energy Signs Production Sharing Contracts for Two...

World Energy Jobs

Sponsored

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Key Strategies to Strengthen Maritime Cyber Security

Key Strategies to Strengthen M

Angola Outlines Plans for Multi-Year Oil and Gas License Rounds from 2026

Angola Outlines Plans for Mult

Beating the Heat: R.W. Fernstrum & Company Turns 75

Beating the Heat: R.W. Fernstr

Vårgrønn Enters German Offshore Wind Market with Baltic 2 Acquisition

Vårgrønn Enters German Offshor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine