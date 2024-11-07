Exxon Expects First LNG From Mozambique Project in 2030

Exxon Mobil is expecting the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) output from its project in Mozambique in 2030, a company executive said on Thursday.

Exxon along with partners including Eni and China's CNPC are developing an LNG project in northern Mozambique, with the U.S. energy giant leading the construction and operation of the onshore liquefaction and related facilities.

"We will most likely next year start some early works in (the) Afungi (site) to get things going, keep it on track and allowing us to get first LNG (production) in 2030," Frank Kretschmer, general manager at the company's Mozambique unit, told delegates at an energy conference in Cape Town.

The company said on Wednesday that it now expected a final investment decision for its Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique in early 2026. The cost of the project is estimated at about $30 billion.





