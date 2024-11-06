Australia Grants Major Project Status for Gippsland Dawn Offshore Wind

BlueFloat Energy’s Gippsland Dawn offshore wind project has been granted Major Project Status (MPS) by the Australian Government, one of 16 diverse projects nationwide to receive this recognition and only the second offshore wind projects being developed to hold this status.

The decision recognizes the national significance of the project to Australia’s development of an offshore renewable energy industry and energy transition.

This decision means a Major Projects Facilitation Agency case manager will work closely with BlueFloat Energy to assist and navigate government approvals processes.

Australian Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic has also informed the Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allan, and several federal colleagues of the decision, encouraging their support.

“This is an exciting development for BlueFloat Energy, recognizing the effort we and many others are putting towards making Gippsland Dawn a success and part of Australia’s renewable future,” said Nick Sankey, BlueFloat Energy’s Country Manager.

"The granting of Major Project Status underscores our commitment to sustainable energy development and highlights our strong track record in developing offshore wind projects globally. We are excited to play a leading role in shaping Australia’s renewable energy landscape,” added Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy.

Map of the Gippsland Dawn offshore wind project (Credit: BlueFloat Energy)

Minister Husic has noted that this decision does not imply Australian Government endorsement or a guarantee of Gippsland Dawn’s financial success. However, it acknowledges the project’s economic significance to Australia. The project still needs to go through federal and state approval processes.

The Gippsland Dawn Offshore Wind Project was granted a feasibility license earlier this year, and plans are now underway to install wind turbines and offshore substations in Bass Strait, situated between 10 and 33 kilometres from the coast, between Paradise Beach and Ocean Grange. The project has the capacity to generate up to 2.1 GW of electricity - enough to power more than one million homes.

Capital investment of about $10 billion is proposed, with construction expected to begin in 2029 and the project projected to be operational by 2031. The wind project has an operational lifespan of over 30 years.

A transmission system of cables and substations will connect the offshore wind farm to the electricity grid. An onshore landing point for the transmission cable will be determined in line with VicGrid’s connection hub area investigations.