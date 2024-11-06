Vaisala Expands Offshore Wind Offering with New Acquisition

Measurement instruments and intelligence services company Vaisala has acquired UK-based software, weather monitoring systems and services company Nevis Technology, expanding its offer to offshore wind industry.

The acquisition enables Vaisala to further develop its business in the offshore wind area with solutions for safer and more efficient installation, crew transfer, and service operations.

Nevis Technology specializes in providing and maintaining helideck and environmental monitoring systems and data portals for the offshore energy industry, with offshore wind farms as a growing customer segment. The main applications for its systems are offshore platforms and vessels.

The acquisition strengthens Vaisala’s position as a weather systems and intelligence partner for the offshore wind market, in line with the company’s strategic priority of expanding in energy transition.

“This acquisition completes our helideck and metocean monitoring solutions with a market-leading software for the offshore energy industry. It enables us to offer our offshore customers a comprehensive solution combining sensor data and systems with integrated weather forecasting,” said Alexis Crama, Vice President for Renewable Energy Business in Weather and Environment at Vaisala.