Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vaisala Expands Offshore Wind Offering with New Acquisition

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock
© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Measurement instruments and intelligence services company Vaisala has acquired UK-based software, weather monitoring systems and services company Nevis Technology, expanding its offer to offshore wind industry.

The acquisition enables Vaisala to further develop its business in the offshore wind area with solutions for safer and more efficient installation, crew transfer, and service operations.

Nevis Technology specializes in providing and maintaining helideck and environmental monitoring systems and data portals for the offshore energy industry, with offshore wind farms as a growing customer segment. The main applications for its systems are offshore platforms and vessels.

The acquisition strengthens Vaisala’s position as a weather systems and intelligence partner for the offshore wind market, in line with the company’s strategic priority of expanding in energy transition.

“This acquisition completes our helideck and metocean monitoring solutions with a market-leading software for the offshore energy industry. It enables us to offer our offshore customers a comprehensive solution combining sensor data and systems with integrated weather forecasting,” said Alexis Crama, Vice President for Renewable Energy Business in Weather and Environment at Vaisala.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© twixter / Adobe Stock

RWE Gets Clearance for 100MW Electrolyzer for...
Walney Extension offshore wind farm (Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Sells $2.2B Stake in Operational UK Offshore Wind...

World Energy Jobs

Sponsored

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Analysts: Trump Hardening Iran Policy Might Not Stem Flow to China

Analysts: Trump Hardening Iran

ADIPEC Urges Efforts to Assist Emerging Economies

ADIPEC Urges Efforts to Assist

The Top 5 Cyber Activities Targeting Maritime Industry

The Top 5 Cyber Activities Tar

Trump’s Return to Maximize Oil and Gas Production, Slow Clean Energy Growth

Trump’s Return to Maximize Oil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine