OEG Renewables Orders Another CTV from Strategic Marine

Manor Victor, sister vessel to Wey Feng, also owned and operated by OEG Renewables (Credit: Strategic Marine)
Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has secured an order for a next-generation crew transfer vessel (CTV) from OEG Renewables, part of the OEG Energy Group, destined to operate in Taiwan.

The vessel, named Wey Feng, will be the fourth StratCat 27 that Strategic Marine is building for OEG Group.

The Wey Feng is a BMT-designed, 27-meter aluminum catamaran powered by dual Caterpillar C32 1450 hp marine engines. Boasting a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres and seating for up to 24 technicians, the CTV can safely execute transfers in 1.75m Hs.

Set for delivery in February 2025, the Wey Feng has been designed to seamlessly support OEG Renewables’ expanding offshore wind projects in Taiwan and beyond.

“Partnering again with OEG Renewables showcases our ongoing commitment to delivering CTVs that meet the highest standards in efficiency and safety. We are proud to see the StratCat 27 platform become an integral part of OEG’s Asia Pacific operations, reflecting our shared dedication to excellence in offshore wind,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO at Strategic Marine.

