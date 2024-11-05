Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Migatron Launches New Ultrasonic Sensor

(Credit: Migatron)
(Credit: Migatron)

Sensor technology developer Migatron has unveiled its latest ultrasonic sensor – the RPS-429AA-40P-IS2 – designed to be intrinsically safe and suitable for use in explosive atmospheres and hazardous locations.

Migatron’s new sensor is said to offer unparalleled accuracy and reliability in distance measure and object detection.

It has been rigorously tested and certified to meet global standards, for intrinsic safety in explosive atmospheres/hazardous locations (ATEX, IECEx, & C-UL-US).

Built with IP66/IP67 rated enclosure, Migatron engineered its sensor for durability in industrial applications.

It also offers user-friendly interface, featuring a 4-20mA 2-wire current loop design.

Migatron’s sensor technology provides ultrasonic level measurement, ultrasonic proximity detection, and ultrasonic ranging measurement to a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, and mining.

Products Industry News Activity Sensors

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

HydroWing Inks Deal with PLN for Indonesia’s First Tidal...
HydroWing technology (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga Launches Fundraising Campaign to Advance Tidal...

World Energy Jobs

Sponsored

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Migatron Launches New Ultrasonic Sensor

Migatron Launches New Ultrason

Brent Field Decommissioning Project Enters Next Phase

Brent Field Decommissioning Pr

Orsted says US Green Energy Demand Will Grow Regardless of Election Results

Orsted says US Green Energy De

Norclamp Introduces Infinity Clamp for Aging Subsea Pipelines

Norclamp Introduces Infinity C

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine