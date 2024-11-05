Migatron Launches New Ultrasonic Sensor

Sensor technology developer Migatron has unveiled its latest ultrasonic sensor – the RPS-429AA-40P-IS2 – designed to be intrinsically safe and suitable for use in explosive atmospheres and hazardous locations.

Migatron’s new sensor is said to offer unparalleled accuracy and reliability in distance measure and object detection.

It has been rigorously tested and certified to meet global standards, for intrinsic safety in explosive atmospheres/hazardous locations (ATEX, IECEx, & C-UL-US).

Built with IP66/IP67 rated enclosure, Migatron engineered its sensor for durability in industrial applications.

It also offers user-friendly interface, featuring a 4-20mA 2-wire current loop design.

Migatron’s sensor technology provides ultrasonic level measurement, ultrasonic proximity detection, and ultrasonic ranging measurement to a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, and mining.