Norwegian Firm Applies for Offshore Wind Lease in Chile

Deep Wind Offshore has applied for area lease for one floating and one bottom-fixed offshore wind project on the Chilean coastline.

The offshore wind projects will be managed and operated locally. The goal is to create local jobs, engage local suppliers, and to involve stakeholders – such as artisanal and industrial fisheries.

The Chilean government has set a target of 60% of the nation’s electricity to be generated from renewable sources by 2030. By 2040, the annual electricity offtake is expected to grow by 65% compared to 2021.

“Adding another continent to our world map is a great milestone for Deep Wind Offshore. After carefully considering several markets in Latin America, we decided to enter Chile because the country has very strong fundamentals in terms of world class wind resources, growing demand for renewables, well defined regulatory regime, and a friendly investment climate.

“Deep Wind Offshore will provide clean electricity, supporting the governmental targets towards net zero emissions. We will provide new climate friendly, qualified jobs, supporting transition from traditional industries,” said Hans Petter Øvrevik, CCO of Deep Wind Offshore.

“It is very good news to know that Deep Wind Offshore, a renewable energy company, for the first time is going to develop a project in Chile, since the decarbonization of the electricity sector will be key in the energy transition and in meeting our climate and environmental goals,” added Diego Pardow, Chile’s Minister of Energy.