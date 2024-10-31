Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater Secures Deepwater OBN Survey in West Africa

SW Tasman vessel (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
SW Tasman vessel (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services specialist Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract for a deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in West Africa.

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2024, the one-month survey will be the first to use the SW Tasman’s combined seismic source and dual ROV node deployment capability in a single vessel deepwater OBN survey operation, introducing Shearwater’s proprietary Pearl node to the region.

Shearwater Geoservices did not the disclose the value of the contract or the name of the client.

“This project demonstrates yet another operational advantage of our Pearl/Tasman OBN platform. Following its successful mobilization in India early 2024 and the recently announced Angola projects through late second quarter of 2025, this award showcases the platform’s growing impact in complex offshore environments.

“By combining the Pearl node and our unique multi-function SW Tasman vessel, we enhance survey efficiency and unlock the potential of deepwater OBN surveys in environments where cost barriers historically have been too high,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Africa OBN Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias at the Mero Field, Santos Basin, Offshore Brazil (Credit: MISC Group)

Ultra-Deepwater FPSO Starts Oil Production Offshore Brazil
SW Tasman (Credit: hearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lands Second OBN Survey for TotalEnergies Off...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Did You Know? Medium and Low Cyber Security Alerts Mark Rise

Did You Know? Medium and Low C

McDermott's DLV2000 Pipelay Vessel Gets ABS’ Sustainability Certification

McDermott's DLV2000 Pipelay Ve

Trident Energy Brings Ceiba Field’s Infill Well Onstream in Equatorial Guinea

Trident Energy Brings Ceiba Fi

Svendborg Brakes' Yaw Brake Solution Transforms Wind Turbine Maintenance

Svendborg Brakes' Yaw Brake So

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine