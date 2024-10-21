US Government Invests $17 Million in Offshore Renewable Technology

The U.S. departments of Energy (DOE) and the Interior (DOI) announced the selection of 14 projects totaling nearly $17 million to further support durable and environmentally responsible U.S. offshore wind energy and marine energy deployments.

The projects include research for technology advancements to improve the integrity of mooring systems that keep floating offshore wind energy platforms and marine energy converters in position when operating in deep waters. The projects also include research to reduce or avoid noise generation during the installation of fixed-bottom offshore wind energy foundations.

The topics and projects selected in this funding program are:

1: Reliable Moorings for Floating Offshore Wind and Marine Energy Systems

About two-thirds of U.S. offshore wind energy potential exists over waters too deep for today's fixed-bottom wind turbine foundations secured directly to the sea floor, and instead require floating platforms. Projects in this topic area will address specific near-term needs informing mooring system designs for floating offshore wind and marine energy.

Deep Anchor Solutions Inc. (College Station, Texas): $932,200

GE Vernova Advanced Research Center (Niskayuna, New York): $997,800

Michelin North America, Inc (Coraopolis, Pennsylvania): $837,800

Stress Engineering Services, Inc. (Houston, Texas): $984,400

Triton Anchor LLC (Chelmsford, Massachusetts): $999,300

University of Maine (Orono, Maine): $1,000,000

WireCo Worldgroup Inc. (Prairie Village, Kansas): $738,900.

2: Noise Reduction for Fixed-Bottom Offshore Wind Installation

Projects in this topic area will address needs for additional technologies and strategies to reduce the noise associated with installation of fixed-bottom turbine foundations, which has the potential to promote ocean co-use with marine wildlife.

Integral Consulting Inc. (Santa Cruz, California): $1,196,000

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (Arvada, Colorado): $800,000

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (Richland, Washington): $500,000

Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana): $3,817,700

Triton Anchor LLC (Chelmsford, Massachusetts): $1,303,800

Tufts University (Medford, Massachusetts): $488,200

University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan): $2,402,000.



