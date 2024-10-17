Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Soiltech Nets Waste Management Deal for Equinor’s North Sea Platform

Norwegian cleantech service provider Soiltech has secured a contract from Equinor to provide solid waste handling of drill cuttings on Equinor’s Statfjord B platform in the North Sea.

Soiltech will install its solutions for handling of the drill cuttings on the platform and will be responsible for the operation, with the startup expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This is a sizable contract for Soiltech, with the potential of becoming a large contract, meaning its current worth is up to $920,000, and could later rise to over $2 million.

The Statfjord field is one of the oldest producing fields in Norway, located in the Tampen area in the northern part of the North Sea. Statfjord B platform started operations in 1982. Equinor has initiated a field life extension (FLX) project for Statfjord with an aim to extend the lifetime of the field towards 2040

“We are proud to be selected by Equinor for this project, which we see as a recognition of our commitment to delivering sustainable and cost-effective solutions”, said Jan Erik Tveteraas, Soiltech’s CEO.

