Friede & Goldman Model Tests Its BargeRack Solution

Houston-based offshore engineering firm Friede & Goldman (F&G) announced it has completed model testing for its BargeRack offshore wind feeder solution at the MARIN maritime research institute in the Netherlands, bringing F&G closer to commercializing the technology.

The BargeRack, a modular solution that enables wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV) to lift feeder barges for lifting offshore wind compoenents in compliance with the U.S. Jones Act, underwent rigorous testing in wave heights up to 2.5 meters. The results of the testing closely matched predictions from F&G's simulations, validating the accuracy of their engineering models and the capability of the solution, the company said.

"We are extremely satisfied by the outcome of the model testing," said Rick Rogers, Chief Naval Architect at Friede & Goldman. "The BargeRack's ability to lift the feeder barge in the design wave height while keeping the turbine components well within the manufacturer's acceleration limits is a testament to the innovative design and engineering that went into its development."

The BargeRack technology previously received approval in principle (AIP) from both ABS and DNV classification societies.

"We are excited to be one step closer to bringing this innovative solution to the market,” said Todd Allen, Director - Renewables at Friede & Goldman. “The success of the model testing reaffirms the significant benefit this technology can offer the offshore energy industry. The F&G team has worked closely with industry suppliers and fabricators to refine and ready the technology for deployment.”

F&G said it is now working with vessel owners to engineer the BargeRack retrofit onto existing vessels and incorporate its capabilities into next-generation WTIVs.