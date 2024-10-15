Empire Energy and Herrick Corporation Establish US Offshore Wind Joint Venture

Empire Energy Partners and Herrick Corporation have formed a joint venture to boost the United States’ offshore wind supply chain.

Empire Energy Partners and Herrick Corporation will work together to manufacture key components for both fixed and floating offshore wind projects, including monopiles, transition pieces (TPs), towers, and secondary steel.

This collaboration aims to leverage Herrick’s steel production expertise and Empire Energy’s EPC capabilities to enhance the supply chain's capacity, supporting the sector’s continued growth.

Additionally, the joint venture is complimented by the existing collaborations with Sarens and Largo Concrete, strengthening the combined manufacturing and construction offering.

The partnership will also explore opportunities to develop and build facilities dedicated to the manufacturing of wind turbine generator (WTG) components, including nacelles, blades, towers, monopiles, transition pieces, and secondary steel.

“This joint venture marks a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen the U.S. offshore wind supply chain. By combining our expertise with Herrick Corporation’s industry-leading steel manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to support the nation’s renewable energy goals with a focus on quality, scalability, and sustainability,” said Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Empire Energy Partners

“The ability to combine engineering, procurement and fabrication at scale into a single entity is the key to cost-effective domestic production of floating bases and monopiles. This partnership results in the technical acumen, logistics support and access to deep water ports required to scale operations to meet future demands,” added Robert Hazleton, CEO of the Herrick Corporation.