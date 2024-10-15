Ignitis Group Seeks Partner for Lithuania’s 700MW Offshore Wind Tender

Ignitis Group has set out plans to participate in the second offshore wind tender for the rights to develop around 700 MW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea, while also launching a selection process for the partner in potential developments.

The tender is expected to start on November 18, 2024, and the winner will announce by the National Energy Regulatory Council, which is overseeing the process, by the end of April 2024.

If no partners are selected by the end of the tender, Ignitis Group said it will participate in the tender without partners and continue the selection process in parallel.

The company’s objective is to increase its Green Capacities four times over - from 1.3 GW in 2023 to 4–5 GW by 2030.

Based on the strategy, Ignitis Group aims to develop one offshore wind development project with COD around 2030 and one with a COD post 2030.