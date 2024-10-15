Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ignitis Group Seeks Partner for Lithuania’s 700MW Offshore Wind Tender

© Thomas / Adobe Stock
© Thomas / Adobe Stock

Ignitis Group has set out plans to participate in the second offshore wind tender for the rights to develop around 700 MW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea, while also launching a selection process for the partner in potential developments.

The tender is expected to start on November 18, 2024, and the winner will announce by the National Energy Regulatory Council, which is overseeing the process, by the end of April 2024.

If no partners are selected by the end of the tender, Ignitis Group said it will participate in the tender without partners and continue the selection process in parallel. 

The company’s objective is to increase its Green Capacities four times over - from 1.3 GW in 2023 to 4–5 GW by 2030.

Based on the strategy, Ignitis Group aims to develop one offshore wind development project with COD around 2030 and one with a COD post 2030.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Floating offshore substation concept (Credit: Nevesbu)

Dutch Engineering Firms Present Floating Offshore...
© twixter / Adobe Stock

ABL to Oversee Installation of Offshore Wind Substations...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Friede & Goldman Model Tests Its BargeRack Solution

Friede & Goldman Model Tests I

Current News

Woodside Raises Production Expectations After Record Quarter

Woodside Raises Production Exp

Friede & Goldman Model Tests Its BargeRack Solution

Friede & Goldman Model Tests I

Maria Quitéria FPSO Starts Operating at Petrobras’ Jubarte Field Off Brazil

Maria Quitéria FPSO Starts Ope

NEO Energy’s CEO Steps Down

NEO Energy’s CEO Steps Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine