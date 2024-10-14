Fugro Names Annabelle Vos Director for Middle East & India

Fugro’s Board of Management has appointed Annabelle Vos as Group Director for the Middle East & India, effective January 1, 2025.

Vos has been part of the Fugro family since 2016, when she joined as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to joining Fugro, Vos worked in private practice for 11 years at De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek, a tier-one law firm in the Netherlands, in their M&A and corporate litigation practice groups. Vos holds a Master of Law degree from Leiden University and a Master of Arts degree in International Relations and International Economics from Johns Hopkins University SAIS. She is a member of the Supervisory Board of SIF Group N.V.

Mark Heine, CEO of Fugro, said, “Annabelle has been instrumental in driving Fugro’s growth and success, all while being a strong promoter of company values and showcasing great personal leadership. Her extensive international background and keen eye for business success and excellence make her the ideal leader to grow our Middle East & India operations.”

Vos said, “I am very much looking forward to taking on the responsibility for the Middle East & India region for Fugro and to contributing to Fugro’s further growth. The region holds great promise and I’m excited to work together with the team to expand our business in the Middle East and India.”

Vos succeeds Tim Lyle, who has decided to leave Fugro for personal reasons. The process for hiring a new General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer has been initiated.