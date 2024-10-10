Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

South Korea’s 1.1GW Floating Wind Farm Gets Grid Connection Clearance

(Credit: Mainstream Renewable Power)
(Credit: Mainstream Renewable Power)

KF Wind floating wind project, being developed by Aker Horizons majority-owned Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds, has secured a transmission service agreement (TSA) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

The agreement covers the first phase of the project, East Blue Power (375 MW) and the second phase, KF Wind (750 MW) with the interconnection point for the project located at KEPCO’s Shinonsan onshore station in Ulsan.

Grid interconnection will enable the efficient transmission of the clean energy generated by the KF Wind floating wind project of around 1,125 MW of installed capacity to the mainland, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply while maximizing the project's contribution to the overall energy grid.

KF Wind is actively making progress in the development of its sites after achieving approval of the Environmental Impact Assessments from the Ministry of Environment, Trade and Industry.

Upon completion, the Ulsan floating offshore wind farm cluster, which includes KF Wind and totals around 6 GW, is expected to become the world’s largest floating offshore wind area.

 “This agreement marks a very important milestone in the development of KF Wind and a major step forward towards getting the project ready for construction,” said Austin Park, KF Wind’s project director.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Grid Offshore Wind Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

AROV2 installing Swift Anchor (Credit: Schottel/Sandra Muequin)

Schottel’s Swift Anchor Tech Could Cut Floating Wind LCoE...
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler’s Newbuild Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Up for...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

Gazprom CEO Paints Bleak Future for Europe Without Russian Gas

Gazprom CEO Paints Bleak Futur

Shelf Drilling Scoops $234M in West Africa Drilling Contracts

Shelf Drilling Scoops $234M in

KCA Deutag’s Backlog of Drilling Contracts Exceeds $900M

KCA Deutag’s Backlog of Drilli

NSTA and Crown Estate to Increase Collaboration on UK Seabed Management

NSTA and Crown Estate to Incre

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine