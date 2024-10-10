South Korea’s 1.1GW Floating Wind Farm Gets Grid Connection Clearance

KF Wind floating wind project, being developed by Aker Horizons majority-owned Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds, has secured a transmission service agreement (TSA) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

The agreement covers the first phase of the project, East Blue Power (375 MW) and the second phase, KF Wind (750 MW) with the interconnection point for the project located at KEPCO’s Shinonsan onshore station in Ulsan.

Grid interconnection will enable the efficient transmission of the clean energy generated by the KF Wind floating wind project of around 1,125 MW of installed capacity to the mainland, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply while maximizing the project's contribution to the overall energy grid.

KF Wind is actively making progress in the development of its sites after achieving approval of the Environmental Impact Assessments from the Ministry of Environment, Trade and Industry.

Upon completion, the Ulsan floating offshore wind farm cluster, which includes KF Wind and totals around 6 GW, is expected to become the world’s largest floating offshore wind area.

“This agreement marks a very important milestone in the development of KF Wind and a major step forward towards getting the project ready for construction,” said Austin Park, KF Wind’s project director.