Shearwater Lands OBN Survey Job for TotalEnergies off Angola

SW Tasman (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
SW Tasman (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract from TotalEnergies for an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition campaign offshore Angola.

The deepwater OBN survey will be conducted by the dual ROV equipped SW Tasman, the fit for purpose seismic node laying vessel which was converted in 2023, and SW Gallien as source vessel.

The survey will start in January 2025, over a two and a half-month duration. Shearwater will utilize its compact high-endurance Pearl node for the project, the company said.

The work will be performed in Block 32 over the Louro and Mostarda fields where Shearwater previously completed a 4D streamer survey for TotalEnergies.

“We are very satisfied with the performance of our SW Tasman/Pearl OBN platform which has been in continuous operation since its introduction last year. We are pleased to see one more key client use this unique platform to introduce deepwater OBN to new areas of their operations,” said Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater CEO.

