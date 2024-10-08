Acteon and TAISEI Join Forces for Floating Wind Projects in Japan

Acteon, the international marine energy and infrastructure services business, has signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TAISEI Corporation that sets out how the companies will use each other’s skills and services for floating offshore wind projects in Japan.

For TAISEI’s floating offshore wind projects in Japan, Acteon aims to provide services throughout the lifecycle of the project, from seabed characterization, detailed engineering, foundation and mooring solutions to offshore installation and operation and maintenance (O&M).

Acteon provides mooring solutions for all types of floating assets, from design and engineering to decommissioning. These include anchor and mooring system construction, floating infrastructure positioning and hooking up, mooring installation and inspection, maintenance, repair and replacement services, and late-life disposal services.

TAISEI is a construction company experienced in accelerating development technologies and systems to solve environmental and social issues. It aims to mass produce concrete semi-submersible wind turbine foundations in a timely and cost-effective manner to help Japan meet its renewable energy targets.

“We are excited to be working with TAISEI to help accelerate Japanese floating wind deployment. Together, we have the extensive local knowledge and international expertise and resources to move quickly from desktop studies to power supply,” said Barry Parsons, Chief Commercial Officer, Acteon.

“We are delighted to be working with Acteon. They have a proven history of safely and successfully delivering renewable energy projects. With our combined strengths, we will help to demonstrate the potential of floating offshore wind energy for Japan,” added Hironori Nakamura, General Manager, Offshore Wind Power Project Department, TAISEI.