Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Kicks Off Production from Bohai Bay Field

© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock
© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production at the Bozhong 19-2 oilfield development project in Bohai Bay.

The project is located in central Bohai Bay, with an average water depth of about 20 meters.

The main production facilities include a new central processing platform and four new unmanned wellhead platforms.

A total of 59 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 34 production wells and 25 water-injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 18,800 barrels of crude oil per day in 2025. The oil property is heavy crude.

“Smart engineering and standardized construction has remarkably reduced the project’s construction cycle. It has strongly promoted the efficient development of offshore oil and gas resources and laid a solid foundation for the production growth in the Bohai oilfields, the largest crude oil production base in China,” CNOOC said.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.

Industry News Activity Production Asia Bohai Bay Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Coral Sul FLNG (Credit: Technip Energies)

Eni Strengthens LNG Ties with Japan
© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock

CNOOC Starts Production from Deepwater Gas Project in...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

Woodside Takes Over and Renames Driftwood LNG Development

Woodside Takes Over and Rename

Monstrous Hurricane Milton.... Triggering Evacuations From Storm-Weary Florida Coast

Monstrous Hurricane Milton....

Eni Scales Up LNG Bunkering Activities through Avenir LNG Charter Deal

Eni Scales Up LNG Bunkering Ac

Mocean Energy and Proserv Team Up for Low-Carbon Solutions for Subsea Ops

Mocean Energy and Proserv Team

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine