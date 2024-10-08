CNOOC Kicks Off Production from Bohai Bay Field

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production at the Bozhong 19-2 oilfield development project in Bohai Bay.

The project is located in central Bohai Bay, with an average water depth of about 20 meters.

The main production facilities include a new central processing platform and four new unmanned wellhead platforms.

A total of 59 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 34 production wells and 25 water-injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 18,800 barrels of crude oil per day in 2025. The oil property is heavy crude.

“Smart engineering and standardized construction has remarkably reduced the project’s construction cycle. It has strongly promoted the efficient development of offshore oil and gas resources and laid a solid foundation for the production growth in the Bohai oilfields, the largest crude oil production base in China,” CNOOC said.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.