Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Viking Supply Ships to Upgrade Four AHTS with Subsea Cranes

(File photo: Viking Supply Ships)
(File photo: Viking Supply Ships)

Sweden-based Viking Supply Ships announced it has secured a contract for four 100-ton heave-compensated offshore cranes to be installed on its fleet of ice classed anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels.

These advanced cranes will enhance the vessels' capabilities, positioning them to meet the increasing demand within the subsea sector. The upgrades will enable the vessels to handle a wider range of assignments across both the oil and gas industry, as well as renewable energy projects, including offshore wind.

The cranes are scheduled for delivery beginning in July 2026 and will be phased in thereafter.

Total investment for the project is estimated to around $50 million and is expected to be financed with cash at hand and existing credit facility. The project includes some modifications on certain vessels, including building remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) hangars and installation of launch and recovery systems for ROVs.

Vessels Deck Machinery Support Vessel Cranes

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Spliethoff)

Spliethoff Orders Eight New L-Type Multi-Purpose Vessels
(Image: Strategic Marine)

Centus Marine Orders SES Crew Boat from Strategic Marine

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

Viking Supply Ships to Upgrade Four AHTS with Subsea Cranes

Viking Supply Ships to Upgrade

Norway's Offshore Project Costs on the Rise

Norway's Offshore Project Cost

UAE Operator’s AHTS Gets New Thordon Bearings in Offshore Replacement Op

UAE Operator’s AHTS Gets New T

Eco Wave Power Sells Wave Energy Unit for Taiwanese Pilot Project

Eco Wave Power Sells Wave Ener

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine