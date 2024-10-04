Velesto Teams Up with SLB to Enhance Drilling Rig Capabilities

Malaysia-based Velesto Energy, through its subsidiary Velesto Drilling, has signed a memorandum of understanding with SLB to enhance performance of its drilling rigs.

The three-year collaboration will see SLB deploy its DrillOps Intelligent Well Delivery and Insights Solutions as well as its Drilling Emissions Management Solutions on designated Velesto rigs.

These digital solutions are designed to enhance and optimize drilling performance and monitor emissions, unlocking commercial potential for both parties.

“This agreement represents a significant shift in our approach to enhancing our rig technical capabilities. By integrating high quality service, safety and, the latest in digital and technological advancements, we are committed to delivering high performance and efficient outcomes for our clients,” said Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim, President of Velesto.